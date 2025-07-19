Uncrewed Surface Vehicles Spearhead Global Ocean Surface Observations

A new network of ocean observations has been announced.

The Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) aims to expand global ocean surface observations through the use of a fleet of uncrewed surface vessels. The new fleet is called the SUN Fleet and will be able to monitor a wide range of ocean variables. This will include measuring the important sea-air exchanges in remote corners of the globe and under harsh conditions.

The SUN Fleet is made up of a range of vessels ranging from 2 to 7 meters (6.56 to 23 feet). Each one is capable of resisting hurricane-strength winds and carries instruments capable of measuring 26 essential ocean and climate variables.

Discussing the new initiative, native North Australian Dr. Ruth Patterson said:

“SUN Fleet will coordinate a global effort with outcomes greater than the sum of the individual parts. Individual USV manufacturers and their investors require a global network of scientists to help them develop their quality-assured data products. SUN Fleet will allow us to transcend traditional siloed approaches to data delivery, and this will benefit industry and humankind.”

While David Legler, co-chair of the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) steering committee said of the SUN Fleet:

“The GOOS Observations Coordination Group helps networks reach maturity to deliver observations that are interoperable, accessible, and fit for purpose. We are very pleased to recognize the amazing progress of the SUN Fleet autonomous observing system.

The SUN Fleet brings an exciting new dimension to our global observing capabilities. Their ability to collect high-resolution data in hard-to-reach areas and during extreme conditions, such as hurricanes, helps close critical gaps in our understanding of ocean-atmosphere interactions, which will ultimately lead to better forecasts. For GOOS, the addition of this emerging network signals both innovation and greater integration — exactly what we need to build a truly responsive, global ocean observing system.”