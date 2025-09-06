Underwater Autonomous Inspection by AUV

Saturday, September 6, 2025
This ~7-minute feature showcases an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) executing a full inspection of a marine structure. Engineers prepare the sleek, torpedo-shaped robot, deploy it, and then track real-time sonar imagery and HD video of underwater columns and pipes.

What stands out is the vehicle’s autonomy. It navigates tight spaces, avoids obstacles, and captures data while maintaining stable depth and orientation. Above water, operator consoles display live video overlays that mark anomalies, such as surface corrosion, biofouling, or structural strain.

For DeeperBlue’s tech-savvy readers, this is prime exposure to robotics in ocean fieldwork. It underscores how AUVs reduce risk, expand per-diver range, and enhance inspection reliability—a clear look at tomorrow’s ocean infrastructure tools.

What is Video of the Week? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

