Underwater Autonomous Inspection by AUV

This ~7-minute feature showcases an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) executing a full inspection of a marine structure. Engineers prepare the sleek, torpedo-shaped robot, deploy it, and then track real-time sonar imagery and HD video of underwater columns and pipes.

What stands out is the vehicle’s autonomy. It navigates tight spaces, avoids obstacles, and captures data while maintaining stable depth and orientation. Above water, operator consoles display live video overlays that mark anomalies, such as surface corrosion, biofouling, or structural strain.

For DeeperBlue’s tech-savvy readers, this is prime exposure to robotics in ocean fieldwork. It underscores how AUVs reduce risk, expand per-diver range, and enhance inspection reliability—a clear look at tomorrow’s ocean infrastructure tools.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.