Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The organizers of the Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 have announced the winners of the second edition of the underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region.

The overall winner of the competition — the “Best of Show” — is James Ferrara, whose

shot of an open-mouthed leopard seal takes the top spot in the International Waters

category.

The photo contest was organized by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Underwater Australasia and UW Images.

The winning entries were revealed on stage at this weekend’s Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia.

The competition called for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit

their most captivating and compelling images and videos from the Australasian region.

Shooters were invited to immerse themselves in the challenge of capturing the essence of

this extraordinary realm, where every frame tells a story of the delicate balance and

breathtaking beauty that characterizes our oceans.

Entrants competed in nine categories for prizes worth more than A$70,000 (~US$45,884/~€39,137) in total, including dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear.

The judging panel comprised Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli and William Tan as well as video judges Philip Hamilton and Ross Long.

The other category winners are:

Vadim Belakhov (Sharks)

Neil Vincent (Conservation)

Talia Greis (Sydney)

Marcia Riederer (Australian)

Jake Wilton (Portfolio)

Luciano Morales Corinaldesi (Smartphone/Action Cam)

Imogen Manins (Tough TG)

Check out all the winning photos at underwaterawards.com.