Monday, September 8, 2025
Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 Photo Contest Winners Announced

By John Liang
By John Liang

-

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Best in Show' Winner © James Ferrara
The organizers of the Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 have announced the winners of the second edition of the underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region.

The overall winner of the competition — the “Best of Show” — is James Ferrara, whose
shot of an open-mouthed leopard seal takes the top spot in the International Waters
category.

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Best in Show' Winner © James Ferrara
The photo contest was organized by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Underwater Australasia and UW Images.

The winning entries were revealed on stage at this weekend’s Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia.

The competition called for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit
their most captivating and compelling images and videos from the Australasian region.
Shooters were invited to immerse themselves in the challenge of capturing the essence of
this extraordinary realm, where every frame tells a story of the delicate balance and
breathtaking beauty that characterizes our oceans.

Entrants competed in nine categories for prizes worth more than A$70,000 (~US$45,884/~€39,137) in total, including dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater photo and video gear.

The judging panel comprised Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli and William Tan as well as video judges Philip Hamilton and Ross Long.

The other category winners are:

Vadim Belakhov (Sharks)

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Sharks' Winner © Vadim Belakhov
Neil Vincent (Conservation)

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Conservation' Winner © Neil Vincent
Talia Greis (Sydney)

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Sydney' Winner © Talia Greis
Marcia Riederer (Australian)

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Australian' Winner © Marcia Riederer
Jake Wilton (Portfolio)

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Portfolio' Winner © Jake Wilton
Luciano Morales Corinaldesi (Smartphone/Action Cam)

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 Smartphone/Action Cam Winner © Luciano Morales Corinaldesi
Imogen Manins (Tough TG)

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025 'Tough TG' Winner © Imogen Manins)
Check out all the winning photos at underwaterawards.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

