Monday, April 14, 2025
Underwater Dance Challenge Launched By SSI

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

How to become a mermaid
Scuba Schools International has announced the launch of its Underwater Model & Dance Mermaid Specialty Program.

To celebrate the launch of this new specialty, SSI is also running its Ultimate Underwater Dance Challenge. The challenge will run through April 30, 2025, and winners will be announced a couple of weeks after the competition closes.

What is the Ultimate Underwater Dance Challenge?

The competition is pretty straightforward, and all you need to do is film a short 45-second underwater dance video and post it to Instagram or TikTok and tag it with #SSIDanceChallenge, tag @ssi_international as well as follow SSI on both platforms. Members can participate in the underwater dance challenge as individuals, groups or duos.

The guidelines for the competition are as follows:

  • Upload a video, the maximum length is 45 seconds.
  • Observe SSI standards: the maximum depth of the video cannot exceed 15 ft.
  • You can make Solo, duo, and group entries.
  • Only one Solo per person, although they can enter as a solo, duo, or group.

The performance will be judged by famous dance professionals and freedivers, according to the following criteria:

  • Choreography (30%)
  • Execution (30%)
  • Production and costume (20%)
  • Musicality (20%)

After that, the top nine videos will go to a community vote.

The Ultimate Underwater Dance Challenge prizes are as follows:

  • First place will win an exclusive SSI Merch box, a Free Ecology Digital Kit, a social media spotlight, and a featured blog post.
  • Places two to nine win a Free Ecology Digital Kit and a social media feature.

You can find out more information about the Underwater Dance Challenge here, and the Underwater Model & Dance Mermaid Specialty Program here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

