Saturday, July 19, 2025
Video Of The Week

Underwater Robots of Atlantis

By DeeperBlue.com

-

MORE FROM OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

In this ~7-minute feature, Atlantis ROV engineers guide us through the latest in deep ocean robotics. From miniature AUVs mapping coral reefs to heavy-duty ROVs inspecting shipwrecks at depths of 4,000 meters, the video balances technical specifications with on-site footage. We meet pilots in command centers, calibrating lights and cameras before they submerge into the unknown blue.

What makes it captivating is the human element. We see calm voices guiding remote vehicles toward fragile reef systems, retrieving specimens, or taking sonar readings. Commentary highlights autonomy, obstacle avoidance, and pressure tolerance, framing each dive as a test of engineering and environmental respect.

Ideal for tech-minded divers, this piece illustrates how robotics extends our senses and protects marine environments. It celebrates tools that let us explore, monitor, and preserve places beyond human reach.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.

 

What is Video of the Week? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the world's most popular website and community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,124FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,500FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US