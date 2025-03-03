Underwater Sculptor Simon Morris Issues Poseidon Memorial Reef Update

Acclaimed sculptor Simon Morris has issued an industry update about the launch of his upcoming work on the Poseidon Memorial Reef underwater cemetery, which is being constructed off Destin Beach on Florida’s Emerald Coast.

Morris is a renowned underwater sculptor who has created some iconic underwater installations. His most famous works are located in the Grand Cayman with the mermaid Amphitrite at Sunset House and The Guardian of the Reef at Divetech.

The Poseidon Memorial Reef is the vision of Gary Levine, the founder and president of Reef Builders International. In his vision, divers will encounter a mix of truly unique structures in the midst of an amazing marine habitat. In addition, the reef will act as a tribute to loved ones that have been lost. The reef will feature a variety of niches where the remains of loved ones can be deposited.

In his statement, Morris said:

“I’m deeply honored to have been asked to join this project as Artistic Director and Resident Sculptor. I’ve been commissioned to create a series of larger-than-life bronze sculptures, ‘Icons of the Reef,’ to be placed on the reef. This collection will celebrate individuals who have made remarkable contributions to marine science, exploration, conservation, industry, education, and entertainment. The first two sculptures in the series will honor two extraordinary women—Dr. Sylvia Earle and Zale Parry—names that need no introduction among divers. Both have given their full support and permission for their sculptures to be created.”

Morris added:

“In addition to these, other planned sculptures will include a centerpiece titled Legacy, an 11-foot-tall bronze figure of Poseidon leaping from the back a bottlenose dolphin while releasing a dove to the heavens. Another sculpture, titled Freedom and Solace, will honor wounded veterans, depicting a disabled diver soaring away from a disassembling wheelchair as it gently falls to the ocean floor, in a tribute to their service and the freedom and solace they find in scuba diving.”