UNOC 3: Success or Failure?

Traffic and policing levels are back to normal in Nice. The One Ocean Science Congress (OOSC) and the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) brought together thousands of scientists, environmentalists, and politicians from around the world for two weeks to discuss the challenges facing our blue planet.

The conference, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, also discussed ways to protect and benefit from the oceans. In Monaco, the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) focused on sustainable investment opportunities that aim to respect the marine environment, rather than merely depleting its natural resources. But what did it achieve?

Was it a success or a costly failure?

Focus

These two weeks focused on some of the main problems facing the ocean, including overfishing, plastic pollution, global warming, maritime transport, and threats to marine biodiversity, as well as establishing legal protection for the high seas. Hundreds of NGOs hosted talks, including Paul Watson from the Captain Paul Watson Foundation and Sea Shepherd France.

Controversy

Some people have pointed out the irony of flying thousands of people to Nice for a conference on the ocean and climate change. Others believe that it was necessary to get all stakeholders in the same place to brainstorm, debate, and commit to legal protections.

Controversially, Greenpeace had its invitation rescinded after stealing a waxwork of President Macron to use in a stunt about Russian gas. They still managed to unfurl a banner on the seafront to show that 3 million people signed a petition against deep-sea mining. Of course, the police removed it shortly afterwards.

Educating The Public

Alongside the various high-level meetings, round-table events, and town halls closed to the public, many of the side events aimed to educate the general public on these issues. The largest exhibition hall in Nice was named and transformed into a ‘whale’, where the public could watch films, experience the underwater world using VR headsets, and learn about start-ups which aim to either protect or exploit the marine environment.

The most dubious start-up idea I saw was to put WiFi underwater, and the most inspiring idea was TonToTon, which collects and manages non-recyclable plastic from coastal areas.

Freedivers Represent

Local freedivers also participated in public events. On the hill overlooking Villefranche Bay, host of the 2019 AIDA Freediving World Championships, Aurore Asso and Guillaume Nery took part in an informal ‘apéro’-style chat as part of the Bar des Sciences. Guillaume also spoke at the Village des Sciences.

Julie Gautier inspired people with an exhibition of her underwater photographs in one of the biggest shopping malls in the area, as well as a projection of her magical underwater dancing, made by Kevin Sempé, at the local opera house.

Eva Andre and Greg Lecoeur were part of a panel titled “How to protect our seas and oceans at the local level?” held on June 8th, World Oceans Day. Greg’s shocking photo of a whale killed by maritime traffic in a protected zone in the Mediterranean can be seen here.

So, What Is The High Seas Treaty?

Also known as “Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction” (BBNJ), the High Seas treaty aims to protect the deep seas in international waters. UNOC3 concluded with a step towards ensuring greater protection of the High Seas. Nineteen extra countries ratified the treaty in Nice. That means the total number of ratifying countries has now reached 50. However, 10 more are needed to cross the critical 60-country threshold that would trigger the Treaty’s coming into effect.

What is the difference between signing and ratifying a treaty? The signature implies a commitment to avoid acts that would defeat the object and purpose of the treaty, but it is an intention and not legally binding. Ratification of a treaty, however, is.

If you want to know whether your country has signed and/or ratified, click here.

How to help

I had the opportunity to speak with Paul Watson on an informal basis. I asked him about the challenges facing environmental protesters and activists like himself, as governments around the world continue to clamp down on such efforts. He told me that it’s important to tread carefully and to respect the law, even if you’re walking a fine line.

A protest that doesn’t harm any individuals cannot be punished severely. He also told me that there is more than one way to fight for the ocean, whether that be by educating others, supporting the actions of NGOs, or living a sustainable lifestyle. Of course, even the investments you make can have a positive or negative impact on the environment.