US Coast Guard Diver Gets Promoted Underwater

A US Coast Guard diver recently got promoted under the frigid waters of Antarctica.

Casey Connors had his promotion ceremony to Petty Officer First Class conducted off the icebreaker Polar Star in McMurdo Sound.

The Polar Star is in the region in support of the annual Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, interagency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the US Antarctic Program.

A regulator attached to a piece of scuba gear froze over aboard the Polar Star.