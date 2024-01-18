Thursday, January 18, 2024
Scuba Diving

US Coast Guard Diver Gets Promoted Underwater

John Liang
By John Liang

-

US Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Casey Connors, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Miller, Regional Dive Locker West divers, swim under the fast ice after an underwater advancement ceremony next to the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica.
US Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Casey Connors, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Miller, Regional Dive Locker West divers, swim under the fast ice after an underwater advancement ceremony next to the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica, Jan. 7, 2024. The Polar Star is enroute to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, interagency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corey Smith)

A US Coast Guard diver recently got promoted under the frigid waters of Antarctica.

Casey Connors had his promotion ceremony to Petty Officer First Class conducted off the icebreaker Polar Star in McMurdo Sound.

Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts dive operations
US Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Casey Connors, and Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Miller, Regional Dive Locker West divers, bump fists after an underwater advancement ceremony next to the Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica. (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corey Smith)

The Polar Star is in the region in support of the annual Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, interagency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the US Antarctic Program.

Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts dive operations
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Miller, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Corey Smith, divers from Regional Dive Locker West and Pacific respectively, are lowered into the water from the US Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star before a dive operation in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica. (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)

A regulator attached to a piece of scuba gear froze over aboard the Polar Star.

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) conducts dive operations
A regulator attached to a piece of SCUBA gear freezes over aboard the US Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star in McMurdo Sound, Antarctica. The Polar Star was en route to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint service, interagency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program. (US Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Graves)
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,893FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
11,200FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US