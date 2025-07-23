US Congress Holds Hearing on Changing the Marine Mammal Protection Act

The US House Of Representatives held a hearing this week to consider draft legislation that environmental advocates contend would gut the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Since 1972, the MMPA has required use of the best available science to protect marine mammals from unsustainable rates of death, injury and harm at the hands of oil, gas, fishing and other human activity. In the more than 50 years since, not a single marine mammal in US waters has been lost to extinction, and many have recovered, according to Defenders of Wildlife.

The draft bill, introduced by Rep. Nicholas Begich (R-AK) and discussed during a July 22 House Natural Resources water, wildlife and fisheries subcommittee hearing, “deliberately replaces science-based management with politician-imposed standards for protective measures so impossibly high that marine mammal populations will plummet, some towards extinction,” Defenders of Wildlife contends.

The bill also includes a provision that would halt any new measures to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales from fishing gear entanglements until 2035. Entanglement is one of the two biggest threats to the approximately 360 remaining right whales.

Defenders of Wildlife senior attorney Jane Davenport said:

“The Marine Mammal Protection Act has ensured for decades that marine mammal populations can recover when their members are accidentally harmed or killed by human activities. This disaster of a bill lowers the bar set by the MMPA from recovery to mere survival, gutting scientific management in favor of blatant giveaways to industries like big oil and big fisheries.”

Gib Brogan, senior campaign director at Oceana in the United States said:

“For more than 50 years, the Marine Mammal Protection Act has provided a safety net for marine mammals like humpback whales, Pacific sea otters and seals. Since 1972, the law and its changes over time have protected marine mammals from serious injuries and death while providing both flexibility and accountability in managing the interactions between fishing and other maritime industries with marine mammals.

“This proposed bill would make sweeping changes that would cut huge holes in the safety net that protect these iconic species, opening the door for dangerous activities that will harm and kill marine mammals. This draft bill is a non-starter, undermines 50 years of conservation and should not move forward.”

Check out the video of this week’s hearing below.