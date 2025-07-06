US Diver Sets Record For Diving The Seven Continents

US scuba diver Corhonda “Hooda Brown” Dawson has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to dive the world’s seven continents.

Her adventure took less than 12 days; in fact, it has been officially recorded at 11 days, 19 hours, 23 minutes.

Dawson is an occupational therapist from Memphis, Tennessee, and has been a scuba diver for more than 10 years. The record also cements her claim to be the first African American woman to dive all of the world’s five oceans.

Dawson’s journey started her quest in Whalers Bay, Antarctica. She then made her way to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, where she did her longest dive — 42 minutes. From there, she headed across the Atlantic for a dive off Portugal, before crossing over to Tangier, Morocco to tick Africa off the list. She then headed to Dubai, which marked her first dive in Asia. After that, she flew to Sydney, Australia before flying across the Pacific to complete her quest at Catalina Island, California.

The previous record holder is Barrington Scott, who took more than 19 days to complete the challenge.

Commenting on her achievement, Dawson said:

“Limited funds, no entourage, no private jets – just grit, grace and an unshakeable commitment to finish what I started. I set out solo, hauling scuba gear across unpredictable terrains. To the dive community that welcomed, guided and championed me across continents, thank you for being anchors and wayfinders.”

After ratifying the record, Guinness World Records stated:

“Corhonda’s dive journey is about more than personal accomplishment – it’s a call to introduce ocean exploration to people from urban communities with limited exposure to nature.”