US Divers To be Sold To Aqua Master Sporting Technology

Famed scuba brand US Divers is to be sold to California-based Aqua Master Sporting Technology Co LLC.

The Aqualung Group announced the news as part of its strategic business orientation, with plans to exit the North American swim snorkel paddle business. This will allow Aqualung to dedicate resources to its core business areas.

Commenting on the move, Aqua Master Sporting Technology Co LLC Vice President Ivan James stated:

“We are very excited at the prospects of continuing the legacy of U.S. Divers and supporting our customers worldwide.”

While Aqualung Group Chairman and CEO Michel Abaza added:

“We are pleased to be selling our historical U.S. Divers band to a California based company. Aqua Master Sporting Technology Co LLC is committed to continuing the legacy and tradition of innovation of US Divers and is well positioned to keep on growing the business. For Aqualung Group this marks another step in shifting our operations to our core businesses and in strengthening further our leadership in the global diving industry.”