US Environmental Groups Slam Proposed Bill That Would Gut the Marine Mammal Protection Act

A draft bill introduced in the US Congress this week that would purportedly decimate the Marine Mammal Protection Act has been met with vociferous opposition from environmental groups.

US Representative Nicholas Begich (R-AK) introduced the draft bill on Tuesday.

Gib Brogan, senior campaign director at Oceana in the United States decried the bill:

“For more than 50 years, the Marine Mammal Protection Act has provided a safety net for marine mammals like humpback whales, Pacific sea otters and seals. Since 1972, the law and its changes over time have protected marine mammals from serious injuries and death while providing both flexibility and accountability in managing the interactions between fishing and other maritime industries with marine mammals.

“This proposed bill would make sweeping changes that would cut huge holes in the safety net that protect these iconic species, opening the door for dangerous activities that will harm and kill marine mammals. This draft bill is a non-starter, undermines 50 years of conservation and should not move forward.”

Whale and Dolphin Conservation-North America Executive Director Regina Asmutis-Silvia chimed in:

“The proposed revisions to the bill might as well change the name of the Act to the Marine Mammal Destruction Act. It basically strips all current protections for whales, dolphins and all marine mammals from bycatch in fishing and offshore development. While it pretends to prioritize credible science through survey effort, these proposed revisions go hand in hand with the proposed NOAA budget released last week by the Department of Commerce which eliminates all funding for surveys. It’s intentionally destructive and will not only have a significant impact on the benefits marine mammals bring to the marine ecosystem, it will ultimately devastate the coastal communities who rely on the tourism dollars that marine mammals bring to them.”

Defenders of Wildlife’s Senior Vice President of Conservation Programs Mike Senatore said:

“True to form, the anti-wildlife members of Congress demonstrate interest not in protecting America’s imperiled wildlife, but only in letting species die in favor of private industry handouts. Defenders strongly opposes this bill and will fight to protect our nation’s marine mammals and our flagship conservation laws.”

The House Natural Resources Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the bill on July 22nd.