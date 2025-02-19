US Lawmakers Reintroduce ‘Help Our Kelp’ Legislation

US Representative Jared Huffman and Senator Jeff Merkley have reintroduced legislation that would support kelp forest ecosystems.

The legislation would invest federal resources to address the ongoing crises that kelp forest ecosystems face in Northern California, Southern Oregon and across the country.

Specifically, the “Help Our Kelp Act of 2025” would:

Establish a new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) grant program to fund conservation, restoration, and management efforts to support kelp forest ecosystems;

Take steps to address the greatest relative regional declines, long-term ecological or socioeconomic resilience, and focal recovery areas identified by Tribal, federal, or state management plans; and

Authorize $5 million (~€4.8 million) annually between fiscal years 2026 through 2030.

Over the last 50 years, more than 95% of kelp forests stretching from the South Coast of Oregon to the North Coast of California have been damaged due to a few different factors – specifically rising ocean temperatures that limit kelp growth, and spreading sea star wasting disease that removes a key predator of purple sea urchins and drives those overpopulated urchins to voraciously consume kelp. As the climate crisis worsens, water quality dips and overfishing becomes commonplace, kelp forests are in decline.

Huffman said:

“Healthy kelp ecosystems are essential not only to the stability and survival hundreds of marine species, but also to protecting coastlines, generating income for coastal communities, and supporting sustainable fisheries. As we continue to see the decline of these ecosystems due to climate change, it’s urgent that Congress steps in and passes much-needed federal assistance to help counter these challenges in our oceans. With this bill, we can take an important step toward improving and recovering conditions for kelp and other marine life before it’s too late.”

While Merkley added:

“Oregon’s kelp forests provide critical habitats and food sources for the marine mammals, birds, and many fish species that support Oregon’s commercial fishing industry, Tribes, and coastal economies. As these forests vanish, the wildlife that depends on kelp forests will struggle, throwing nature out of balance and leaving coastal and Tribal communities in uncharted waters. The Help Our Kelp Act will get us back on track and protect our ecosystems, our local economies, and our fishing industry.”

Aimee David, vice president of US & California ocean conservation, policy and advocacy at the Monterey Bay Aquarium lauded the bill’s reintroduction:

“The Monterey Bay Aquarium has long been committed to understanding and safeguarding the kelp forests at the heart of the West Coast’s coastal ecosystems and economy. We’re learning that partnerships and collaboration can help bring our kelp forests back to the levels of abundance that benefit people and wildlife alike. Monterey Bay Aquarium supports the Help Our Kelp Act’s thoughtful approach to ensuring much-needed restoration and research efforts can be eligible for catalytic federal support, and we hope Congress supports this bill.”

You can read the bill text here and a summary can be found here.