Sunday, September 21, 2025
Ocean

USVs Set Out To Collect Hurricane Data

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Oshen C-Star USV (Image credit - Oshen)
Oshen C-Star USV (Image credit - Oshen)

Five small uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) have launched in the water off the US Virgin Islands to gather data to help further our understanding of hurricane development and activity.

The effort is a collaboration between the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Southern Mississippi. The five vessels are called “C-Stars,” and while five are in the water, another two are in storage in Gulfport, Mississippi, ready for deployment as needed.

Commenting on the new collaboration and project, Greg Foltz, oceanographer for NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory (AOML), stated:

“Understanding weather conditions where the ocean surface meets the lower atmosphere is key to predicting hurricane intensity. If these miniature uncrewed surface vehicles prove reliable, they could become a critical piece of NOAA’s hurricane observing system in the future.”

While Leila Hamdam, Associate Vice President for Research at the University of Southern Mississippi and professor in the School of Ocean Science and Engineering, added:

“We are excited by the role that C-Stars could play in improving hurricane forecasts, which have direct consequences for millions of people along the Gulf Coast. The University of Southern Mississippi is a natural partner for this effort as we bring deep expertise in autonomous systems and a history of collaboration with Oshen and NOAA. We’re excited to test new ways to gather critical data for NOAA’s mission.”

Finally, Anahita Laverack, the Chief Executive Officer for Oshen, which built the USVs, added:

“Although C-Stars have navigated storms with towering 24-foot waves, hurricanes are a whole new level of challenge—but if it works, the long-term potential is huge. We believe that these new, small USVs can move the needle in how we observe and understand hurricanes, while keeping budgets under control.”

For more info about the C-Star USVs, go to oshendata.com.

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,032FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US