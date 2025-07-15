Wednesday, July 16, 2025
UWF Florida Students Help Create RoboBoat Kit

RoboBoat (Photo courtesy UWF)
RoboBoat (Photo courtesy UWF)

University of West Florida electrical engineering and computer engineering students have helped create a RoboBoat kit.

The work was done in collaboration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City, Florida.

The project aims to engage with high school students and increase their participation and engagement in marine robotics.

In the project, four students — Ashley Schnaible, Heather Sasser, David Laird and Xavier Frank — helped create the project under the supervision of Dr. Jeff McGuirk. Aside from being a senior lecturer of electrical and computer engineering, McGuirk also served in the US Air Force as a developmental engineer.

The work was split between two teams. The UWF team focused on creating and building he boat pieces. At the same time, the computer components were designed and built by a group of students from Florida Polytechnic University.

After several design iterations and material tests, the UWF student team opted to 3D print the RoboBoat in sections using PLA filament, applying multiple coats of Flex Seal for waterproofing.

Once printing was finished and buoyancy confirmed, they installed the thrusters and fitted a waterproof enclosure to protect the battery, microcontroller and wiring.

Commenting on the new RoboBoat, senior year computer engineering student Ashley Schnaible stated:

“We decided that this project would be an amazing way to help high school students become more excited about STEM in an inexpensive and cost-effective way. This project gave us the opportunity to explore multiple ways of constructing a functioning RoboBoat kit using materials that students could obtain rather easily. It also gave our team the opportunity to be giant kids ourselves, having fun with the build, designing it essentially like a giant Lego set.”

Sourceuwf.edu
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

