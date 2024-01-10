Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Vertical Blue Blackfin Now Available For Purchase

John Liang
By John Liang

VB Blackfin
VB Blackfin

The Vertical Blue Blackfin freediving fins are now available for purchase, VB Founder William Trubridge recently announced.

The fin blades have the following features:

  • 3D-Dive – the first fin to use this patented technology, that uses a gradient of 27–30º in inclination between the inside and outside of the blade, in order to prevent external rotation
  • asymmetrical anterior edge to avoid fin contact
  • featherlight carbon fibre for a weight of just 300g per blade
  • Seac foot pocket, adjusted in factory for high-performance

The fins retail at US$645/~€590, and range in sizes from 36-38, 39-40, 41-42 and 42-43.

To order, go to the Vertical Blue shop.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

