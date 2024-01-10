Vertical Blue Blackfin Now Available For Purchase

The Vertical Blue Blackfin freediving fins are now available for purchase, VB Founder William Trubridge recently announced.

The fin blades have the following features:

3D-Dive – the first fin to use this patented technology, that uses a gradient of 27–30º in inclination between the inside and outside of the blade, in order to prevent external rotation

asymmetrical anterior edge to avoid fin contact

featherlight carbon fibre for a weight of just 300g per blade

Seac foot pocket, adjusted in factory for high-performance

The fins retail at US$645/~€590, and range in sizes from 36-38, 39-40, 41-42 and 42-43.

To order, go to the Vertical Blue shop.