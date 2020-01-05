This week’s video is from documentary filmmaker The Beacons Collective. I. LOVE. LUCY. a film about the unprecedented Great White Shark activity in late 2018 at Guadalupe Island, Mexico. Stunning footage of these majestic sharks along with incredible music makes this a 9-minute love letter to the Great White Shark.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage. Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer. You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.