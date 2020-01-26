This week’s video is from Outside TV and slightly different as it’s an immersive VR video. In this immersive VR180 short film, freediver Rose explores various jungle caves and sinkholes, (cenotes), in Mexico’s Yucatán. Mental focus and breathing techniques allow free divers to swim to extraordinary depths without equipment. Where many people experience anxiety, claustrophobia, and fear, Rose finds calmness, silence and otherworldly beauty. Join her on a 100-foot freedive to the bottom of an eerie and alluring underwater cave.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage. Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer. You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.