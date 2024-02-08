Video Review: Tern & Tern TX by Shearwater

Dive enthusiasts, get ready to explore the depths with Shearwater’s latest innovations – the Tern and Tern TX dive computers. In this video, we’re taking you on an underwater adventure to test out these compact, feature-packed devices that promise to transform your diving experience.
Highlights of Our Dive Review
- First Impressions: Unboxing the sleek, lightweight Shearwater Tern and the feature-rich Tern TX. Discover what makes these dive computers stand out from the crowd, from their AMOLED displays to the intuitive 4-button interface.
- Dive Modes & Versatility: We dive deep into the various modes offered by the Tern and Tern TX, showcasing their suitability for sport divers and their focus on enhancing the recreational diving experience.
- User-Friendly Functionality: Experience the ease of navigating through settings with the Tern and Tern TX’s user-friendly interface. Learn how these computers cater to both new and experienced divers.
- Battery Life & Charging: Say goodbye to tangled cables with wireless charging. We’ll share our insights on the battery performance of both devices during our dives.
- AMOLED Display & Vibrational Notifications: Discover how the Tern and Tern TX’s vibrant screens and alert systems improve readability and safety underwater.
- Tern TX’s Digital Compass: Navigate with precision thanks to the Tern TX’s advanced digital compass. We’ll show you how it performs in real diving conditions.
- Final Verdict: Which one will be your dive companion? We compare the features, usability, and price points to help you decide.
You can read the full review on DeeperBlue.com here.