Video Review: Tern & Tern TX by Shearwater

Dive enthusiasts, get ready to explore the depths with Shearwater’s latest innovations – the Tern and Tern TX dive computers. In this video, we’re taking you on an underwater adventure to test out these compact, feature-packed devices that promise to transform your diving experience.

Highlights of Our Dive Review

  • First Impressions: Unboxing the sleek, lightweight Shearwater Tern and the feature-rich Tern TX. Discover what makes these dive computers stand out from the crowd, from their AMOLED displays to the intuitive 4-button interface.
  • Dive Modes & Versatility: We dive deep into the various modes offered by the Tern and Tern TX, showcasing their suitability for sport divers and their focus on enhancing the recreational diving experience.
  • User-Friendly Functionality: Experience the ease of navigating through settings with the Tern and Tern TX’s user-friendly interface. Learn how these computers cater to both new and experienced divers.
  • Battery Life & Charging: Say goodbye to tangled cables with wireless charging. We’ll share our insights on the battery performance of both devices during our dives.
  • AMOLED Display & Vibrational Notifications: Discover how the Tern and Tern TX’s vibrant screens and alert systems improve readability and safety underwater.
  • Tern TX’s Digital Compass: Navigate with precision thanks to the Tern TX’s advanced digital compass. We’ll show you how it performs in real diving conditions.
  • Final Verdict: Which one will be your dive companion? We compare the features, usability, and price points to help you decide.

You can read the full review on DeeperBlue.com here.

Review: Shearwater Tern & TernTX
Meet Ellie, widely recognized as @ScubaEllie – a seasoned PADI instructor, technical diver, and creative content creator. As a distinguished Ambassador for DAN Europe, AVATAR, and Reel Diving, Ellie has significantly contributed to the diving community. Formerly the vibrant host of the podcast "Girls Talk Scuba," Ellie collaborates with prominent industry names such as DeeperBlue.com, PADI, and Girls That Scuba.

