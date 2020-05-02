This week’s video is from the team at Behind The Mask. A unique video, this is a community-driven project where over 1,500 video clips were sent by the public to Behind The Mask to be considered for a final video edit and show our support for the oceans. The end result is a real celebration of being underwater.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage. Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer. You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.