VIP Diving Bonaire Launches New Technical Diving Facility

VIP Diving Bonaire has announced the launch of its new technical diving facility.

The latest facility offers a wide range of cutting-edge services to cater for OC (open-circuit) and CCR (closed-circuit) technical divers’ needs.

Features of the new VIP Tec Diving facility include:

Guided Tec dives to Bonaire’s hidden gems and technical diving sites, including the iconic Windjammer wreck, which is arguably Bonaire’s signature technical dive.

Dedicated on-site helium and oxygen gas blending services. The blending station features dual boosters for optimum mixing.

Best-in-class Apeks and Dive Rite open-circuit tec equipment is available to rent. These include single- and double-bladder backmount wings, stainless steel or aluminum backplates with harnesses, sidemount wings, backmount doubles sets with isolators, right-hand and left-hand valve sidemount mains, and regulator sets tailored for backmount, sidemount, and decompression diving.

Hollis Prism2 CCR training and rental services, offering 2L and 3L steel cylinders as well as 13cf, 19cf, and 30cf aluminum bottles with inline DIN valves for oxygen and diluent mixtures.

Choose from a wide selection of aluminum cylinders in sizes 40cf, 50cf, 63cf, 80cf, and 100cf, ideal for open-circuit decompression or CCR bailout needs.

Sofnolime sorb is available by the keg or pound, with the option to return unused sorb.

On-site full-service technical diving retail shop providing equipment repairs by skilled technicians to ensure your gear is in top condition.

Blacktip Dive Propulsion Vehicles (DPVs/scooters), available for both training and rental purposes.

The center offers the complete PADI Tec diving training programs, ranging from Discover Tec and Discover CCR to Full Open-Circuit Trimix and Tec 100 CCR certifications. Instructor-level training is also available, including OC Tec Trimix Instructor and Tec 60 CCR Instructor courses.

VIP Tec Diving features a highly experienced complement of training staff including:

A PADI Trimix Instructor Trainer.

Two PADI Trimix Instructors.

Two PADI Tec Instructor Trainers.

Four PADI Tec Instructors.

Two PADI Tec 40 CCR Instructors.

A PADI Tec 60 CCR Instructor.

You can find out more information about VIP Diving Bonaire here.