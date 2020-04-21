Nautilus Liveaboards has announced a weekly series of virtual dives in Socorro.

The series is titled “get back in the water” and aims to fill the gap left in divers’ hearts by the COVID-19 lockdown and closure of diving opportunities in Socorro for now.

Nautilus Liveaboards have also confirmed that the company will not implement any staff layoffs and that their boats are in refit, in compliance with social distancing and other guidelines, so that they are in peak condition when things start to get back to normal.

In addition to refitting the ships, the company is looking at various health improvements to install on the vessels, from fogging sanitizing machines, to immunity passports, and installing HEPA filters on the air conditioning system.

You can reach out to the folks at Nautilus Liveaboards with ideas or queries here, or check out a Socorro virtual dive below.