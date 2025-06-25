Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Vitomir Maricic Completes 29-Minute Breath Hold

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Vitomir Maricic
Vitomir Maricic

Croatian freediver Vitomir Maricic recently set a new, oxygen-assisted static breath hold record.

Maricic, who spent several minutes breathing pure oxygen prior to the attempt, held his breath in a 3-meter pool for 29 minutes and 3 seconds on June 14th at the Hotel Bristol in Opatija, Croatia.

The attempt was officially monitored by five judges and timekeepers to ensure compliance with Guinness World Records’ requirements.

Maricic said after surfacing:

“Behind every record or achievement, no matter how big or small, there is a huge team effort and the support of family and friends – without them, none of this would be possible. Today’s dive was very hard for me; yesterday’s training felt much easier, but somehow I pushed through. After 20 minutes, it actually became easier – at least mentally.”

The record attempt is part of the “Fit for the Ocean” campaign, which raises funds for Sea Shepherd to combat illegal fishing.

Maricic emphasized the urgent need for public awareness on this global ecological issue and encouraged everyone to inform themselves and take action.

