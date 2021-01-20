Walid Boudhiaf Sets New Freediving Variable Weight World Record

Tunisian freediver Walid Boudhiaf this past weekend set a new world record in the Variable Weight (VWT) discipline off Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

Boudhiaf dove to 150 meters (492 feet) via a sled and ascended with a monofin, beating the previous record of 146 meters (479 feet) that Greek freediver Stavros Kastrinakis had set in November 2015.

AIDA doesn’t officially recognize these types of dives anymore, but the attempt was done under the supervision of an AIDA judge.