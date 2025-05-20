Whale Sharks Off St Helena Island Featured In Award-Winning Film

One of the world’s most remote inhabited islands is causing a stir on the international stage, with “Bone Shark Island” showcasing St Helena’s unique marine life — specifically whale sharks.

“Bone Shark Island,” a six-minute, short-form documentary featuring St Helena’s whale shark population, has been named joint winner in the Environmental category at the Houston Underwater Film Festival (HUFF) 2025.

The HUFF-winning film, produced in collaboration with the St Helena National Trust, highlights the island’s unique relationship with whale sharks – known locally as “bone sharks” due to their distinctive lateral cartilage patterns.

Kenickie Andrews from the St Helena National Trust said:

“Each year, between December and March, St Helena provides a safe haven where these ocean giants can rest, recuperate and perhaps even breed in the Island’s waters. We now know that there is a 50/50 split between mature males and females, suggesting courtship behaviour that has never been documented anywhere else in the world.”

The film reveals how researchers have identified over 360 individual whale sharks in St Helena’s waters through their unique spot patterns, with new sharks arriving each year. Among these gentle giants is “Snowflake,” a regular visitor who has returned faithfully each year since 2012.

Importantly, the documentary also reveals the islanders’ relationship with the world’s largest fish, according to Andrews:

“We feel enormously protective. The safety of our whale sharks is paramount. For example, we know that whale sharks and other species, like rays, are adversely impacted by plastic pollution. Through education and awareness, locals not only ensure that there is zero plastic pollution in St Helena’s marine protected area – but that we’re creating a blue-print for responsible tourism interaction.”

Dianne Venning, acting head of tourism for St Helena, agrees:

“Diving with whale sharks is an extraordinary experience that draws visitors from around the world. We understand our responsibility, and each year we celebrate the arrival of these mysterious and wonderful creatures and take pride in the fact that our waters remain safe, welcoming and pristine.”

Check out the film on YouTube.