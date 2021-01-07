William Trubridge Honored In New Year’s List

William Trubridge has been honored by New Zealand in the new year’s honors list.
Trubridge was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to freediving. The award is for Tribridge’s numerous achievements and his efforts to advance the sport of freediving. Highlights of his career include:
- First-person to dive to 100m/330ft with no fins (CNF).
- Current world record holder for CNF at 102 meters/ ~335 ft.
- Free immersion World record in 2016 of 124 meters/ ~407ft.
- 2011 and 2012 winner of the World’s Absolute Freediver Award.