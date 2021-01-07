Saturday, January 9, 2021
William Trubridge Honored In New Year’s List

By Sam Helmy

-

William Trubridge - OriginECN Vertical Blue - Day 9. Photo by Alex St Jean
William Trubridge has been honored by New Zealand in the new year’s honors list.

Trubridge was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to freediving. The award is for Tribridge’s numerous achievements and his efforts to advance the sport of freediving. Highlights of his career include:

  • First-person to dive to 100m/330ft with no fins (CNF).
  • Current world record holder for CNF at 102 meters/ ~335 ft.
  • Free immersion World record in 2016 of 124 meters/ ~407ft.
  • 2011 and 2012 winner of the World’s Absolute Freediver Award.
SourceNZ Hearld
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

