Win a Suunto D5 or EON Core Dive Computer

We’ve teamed up with the folks at Suunto to offer a lucky winner one of their amazing dive computers – either a D5 or EON Core.

To be in to win all you need to do is just follow the entry details below.

If you cannot see the entry widget at the bottom of this post, please click here and you will be directed to a special website to enter.

How To Enter

You can enter the competition and gain 3 entries by completing various actions, you’ll gain an additional entry every time someone enters the competition via your unique link.

The Rules

You can see the detailed rules by clicking on ‘Giveaway Terms & Rules’ in the entry widget. In summary:

The prize is open to everyone worldwide



The competition closes at 11:30 PM, UTC, on 30th October 2020



The winners will be selected automatically by the software which collates the entries. The winner will be contacted by email and must confirm their details, within 48 hours.

The prize must be redeemed directly through Suunto.

Enter Now