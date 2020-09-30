Thursday, October 1, 2020
Competitions

Win a Suunto D5 or EON Core Dive Computer

DeeperBlue.com
By DeeperBlue.com

-

Win a D5 or Eon Core Dive Computer (1)
Win a D5 or Eon Core Dive Computer (1)

We’ve teamed up with the folks at Suunto to offer a lucky winner one of their amazing dive computers – either a D5 or EON Core.

To be in to win all you need to do is just follow the entry details below.

If you cannot see the entry widget at the bottom of this post, please click here and you will be directed to a special website to enter.

How To Enter

You can enter the competition and gain 3 entries by completing various actions, you’ll gain an additional entry every time someone enters the competition via your unique link.

The Rules

You can see the detailed rules by clicking on ‘Giveaway Terms & Rules’ in the entry widget. In summary:

  • The prize is open to everyone worldwide
  • The competition closes at 11:30 PM, UTC, on 30th October 2020
  • The winners will be selected automatically by the software which collates the entries. The winner will be contacted by email and must confirm their details, within 48 hours.
  • The prize must be redeemed directly through Suunto.

Enter Now

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Spearfishing, and Diving Travel.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

300,245FansLike
69,681FollowersFollow
2,510FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,256FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US