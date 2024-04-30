World Oceans Day Speakers Announced

The speakers for the United Nations’ 2024 World Oceans Day, which will be held both online as well as at UN Headquarters in New York, have been announced.

Speakers include “Her Deepness” Dr. Sylvia Earle, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, former Global Environmental Facility CEO and Chairperson Naoko Ishii, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research Director Johan Rockstrom, and others.

Winners of the annual photo competition will also be announced.

While the official UN designation for World Oceans Day is still June 8th, the 2024 event will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th.

For more info about the event and the full list of speakers, go to unworldoceansday.org.