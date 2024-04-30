Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Ocean

World Oceans Day Speakers Announced

John Liang
By John Liang

-

United Nations World Oceans Day 2024
United Nations World Oceans Day 2024

The speakers for the United Nations’ 2024 World Oceans Day, which will be held both online as well as at UN Headquarters in New York, have been announced.

Speakers include “Her Deepness” Dr. Sylvia Earle, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, former Global Environmental Facility CEO and Chairperson Naoko Ishii, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research Director Johan Rockstrom, and others.

Winners of the annual photo competition will also be announced.

While the official UN designation for World Oceans Day is still June 8th, the 2024 event will be celebrated on Friday, June 7th.

For more info about the event and the full list of speakers, go to unworldoceansday.org.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
110,797FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US