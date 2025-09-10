World Shootout Celebrates 20 Years with ‘The Five Images of Two Decades’ Initiative

The World Shootout underwater photography competition is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special retrospective event.

The competition is launching “The Five Images of Two Decades,” a new initiative that will honor the most iconic photographs from the competition’s history.

The international judging panel will select the top 100 images from thousands of submissions received over the last two decades. From this list, 20 finalists will be chosen to move forward in the competition.

Organizers have also introduced a new opportunity for 2025 participants:

Any photo submitted to the 2025 competition will automatically be considered for inclusion in the top 100 list.

To be eligible, new entries must be submitted by October 15, 2025.

The “Key Dates” include:

October 25, 2025:

November 20, 2025:

December 1–18, 2025:

A public vote for the 20 leading photos will take place on social media. January 24, 2026: The five winning images will be announced at a celebratory ceremony at the boot Dusseldorf exhibition in Germany.

For more information and to submit an entry, go to worldshootout.org.