Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Underwater Imaging

World Shootout Celebrates 20 Years with ‘The Five Images of Two Decades’ Initiative

John Liang
By John Liang

-

World Shootout (Image via World Shootout/Facebook)
World Shootout (Image via World Shootout/Facebook)

The World Shootout underwater photography competition is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special retrospective event.

The competition is launching “The Five Images of Two Decades,” a new initiative that will honor the most iconic photographs from the competition’s history.

The international judging panel will select the top 100 images from thousands of submissions received over the last two decades. From this list, 20 finalists will be chosen to move forward in the competition.

Organizers have also introduced a new opportunity for 2025 participants:

Any photo submitted to the 2025 competition will automatically be considered for inclusion in the top 100 list.

To be eligible, new entries must be submitted by October 15, 2025.

The “Key Dates” include:

  • October 25, 2025: The 100 nominated photos will be published on the World Shootout website.
  • November 20, 2025: The 20 final images will be announced and published on the competition website.
  • December 1–18, 2025: A public vote for the 20 leading photos will take place on social media.
  • January 24, 2026: The five winning images will be announced at a celebratory ceremony at the boot Dusseldorf exhibition in Germany.

For more information and to submit an entry, go to worldshootout.org.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,043FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US