World Turtle Day To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The folks at American Tortoise Rescue are planning on throwing the “ultimate shellebration” in honor of the 25th anniversary of World Turtle Day on May 23rd.

From two tortoises named Peggy Sue (yes, the song title) to a global movement with millions of fans, this journey has been one of passion, purpose, and, of course, turtles.

Susan Tellem and her husband launched American Tortoise Rescue in 1990 as the first national turtle and tortoise rescue in the USA. World Turtle Day was launched to increase respect and knowledge about one of the world’s oldest creatures.

Now, because of global warming, there is a more urgent reason to bring attention to the turtles of the world. It is estimated that 61 percent of turtle species are already extinct. Biologists and other experts predict the disappearance of turtles and tortoises in the wild within the next 50 years, if not sooner.

Tellem said:

“I founded World Turtle Day with my husband Marshall years ago to shellebrate, educate, and protect turtles and tortoises. World Turtle Day is a great day to remind ourselves about their disappearing habitats around the globe and ways we can make changes to save these amazing creatures.”

In celebration of the 25th anniversary, ATR is offering: