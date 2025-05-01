Thursday, May 1, 2025
World Turtle Day To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

World Turtle Day 2025
World Turtle Day 2025

The folks at American Tortoise Rescue are planning on throwing the “ultimate shellebration” in honor of the 25th anniversary of World Turtle Day on May 23rd.

From two tortoises named Peggy Sue (yes, the song title) to a global movement with millions of fans, this journey has been one of passion, purpose, and, of course, turtles.

Susan Tellem and her husband launched American Tortoise Rescue in 1990 as the first national turtle and tortoise rescue in the USA. World Turtle Day was launched to increase respect and knowledge about one of the world’s oldest creatures.

Now, because of global warming, there is a more urgent reason to bring attention to the turtles of the world. It is estimated that 61 percent of turtle species are already extinct. Biologists and other experts predict the disappearance of turtles and tortoises in the wild within the next 50 years, if not sooner.

Tellem said:

“I founded World Turtle Day with my husband Marshall years ago to shellebrate, educate, and protect turtles and tortoises. World Turtle Day is a great day to remind ourselves about their disappearing habitats around the globe and ways we can make changes to save these amazing creatures.”

In celebration of the 25th anniversary, ATR is offering:

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

