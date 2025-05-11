Yap To Host 4th Annual Micronesia Expo

The State of Yap announced that it will host the 4th Annual Micronesia Expo from July 21–26, 2025.

This year marks a special milestone, as Yap becomes the final of the four sister states of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) to host this event. The other three states of Pohnpei, Kosrae and Chuuk successfully held the past three Expos. The expo offers a brilliant opportunity to witness the cultural richness of all the Federated States of Micronesia celebrated under one roof.

The weeklong Expo will gather all the Federated States of Micronesia to celebrate their shared heritage through traditional dances, cuisine showcases, cultural and historical presentations, marine activities and more.

Each day of the Expo will feature a uniquely themed program at various venues around Yap as follows:

Monday, July 21: The Expo opening ceremony takes place at the Yap Sports Complex and includes a parade of all the States, and business and tourism exhibitions.

The Expo opening ceremony takes place at the Yap Sports Complex and includes a parade of all the States, and business and tourism exhibitions. Tuesday, July 22: Focuses on cultural presentations.

Focuses on cultural presentations. Wednesday, July 23: offers a showcase of cooking demonstrations and local cuisines.

offers a showcase of cooking demonstrations and local cuisines. Thursday, July 24: Explore the marine activities around FSM.

Explore the marine activities around FSM. Friday, July 25: Games, all-state traditional performances, and the expo closing reception.

Games, all-state traditional performances, and the expo closing reception. Saturday, July 26: Guided tour to Rumung Island. The deadline for signing up for this tour is June 1, 2025.

United Airlines has teamed up with the State of Yap to offer special discounts for travel to the Expo. Travelers should use promo code ZR2X when booking flights on United to Yap to take advantage of the exclusive Micro Expo rates.

You can find out more information here.