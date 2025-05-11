Sunday, May 11, 2025
Diving Travel

Yap To Host 4th Annual Micronesia Expo

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Yap Celebrates World Tuna Day (AdobeStock)
Yap Celebrates World Tuna Day (AdobeStock)

The State of Yap announced that it will host the 4th Annual Micronesia Expo from July 21–26, 2025.

This year marks a special milestone, as Yap becomes the final of the four sister states of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) to host this event. The other three states of Pohnpei, Kosrae and Chuuk successfully held the past three Expos. The expo offers a brilliant opportunity to witness the cultural richness of all the Federated States of Micronesia celebrated under one roof.

The weeklong Expo will gather all the Federated States of Micronesia to celebrate their shared heritage through traditional dances, cuisine showcases, cultural and historical presentations, marine activities and more.

Each day of the Expo will feature a uniquely themed program at various venues around Yap as follows:

  • Monday, July 21: The Expo opening ceremony takes place at the Yap Sports Complex and includes a parade of all the States, and business and tourism exhibitions.
  • Tuesday, July 22: Focuses on cultural presentations.
  • Wednesday, July 23: offers a showcase of cooking demonstrations and local cuisines.
  • Thursday, July 24: Explore the marine activities around FSM.
  • Friday, July 25: Games, all-state traditional performances, and the expo closing reception.
  • Saturday, July 26: Guided tour to Rumung Island. The deadline for signing up for this tour is June 1, 2025.

United Airlines has teamed up with the State of Yap to offer special discounts for travel to the Expo. Travelers should use promo code ZR2X when booking flights on United to Yap to take advantage of the exclusive Micro Expo rates.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,084FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US