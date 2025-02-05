Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Young Aquatic Explorers Program Launched By NAUI Worldwide

John Liang
By John Liang

NAUI Young Aquatic Explorers Program
NAUI Young Aquatic Explorers Program

NAUI Worldwide has announced the launch of its Young Aquatic Explorers Program.

The new program is a set of five courses, which the dive training agency calls “explorations,” designed to introduce kids as young as 8 years old to the world of snorkeling and confined-water diving.

Young divers get a structured experience that creates a pathway to a NAUI Junior Open Water Diver Certification. Upon receiving recognition for the YAE Program, these new explorers will have the foundational skills needed to complete the required academics, a skills review as well as four open-water dives to officially receive their NAUI Junior Open Water Diver.

According to NAUI:

“At NAUI, we are dedicated to empowering divers with top-quality training to make them safe and responsible divers. With the launch of the Young Aquatic Explorers program, we aim to create a new way for the younger generation to start their journey to become a responsible diver who is confident in their abilities and passion. This program sets the foundation for a lifetime of underwater exploration, training, and environmental stewardship.”

The five Explorations include:

1. Equipment: Young Explorers learn how to use essential SCUBA equipment, the basics of underwater communication, and diving safety principles.
2. Dive Safety: Building on foundational skills, this course enhances safety knowledge, hands-on dive skills, and environmental awareness.
3. Diving Science: Participants learn about buoyancy, dive principles, and how scientific concepts like pressure impact the dive experience.
4. Environmental Changes: Focusing on the physical changes that occur underwater, young explorers learn how to adapt to the aquatic world while understanding the significance of marine creatures such as seahorses.
5. Skin Diving: Introducing the basics of skin diving, participants explore beneath the surface without SCUBA gear.

The E-Learning Course is now available for preview by NAUI Members by logging into your Core Account at https://core.naui.org/index.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

