Your Help Is Needed To Lobby Against Microfiber Pollution

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Equity and Marine Plastic Pollution (Image credit: Mari Shibuya)
The Ocean Conservancy has issued a call to action requesting your help combating the scourge of microfibers in our oceans.

The organization would like your support for a current piece of federal legislation that aims to eliminate microfiber pollution.

Sadly, their size makes it impossible for microfibers to be eliminated from the environment once they have entered it. The main culprit in microfiber pollution is clothes washing. The lint generated from fleeces, jumpers and other clothing is washed into the water, where it ends up in our oceans. 

To put it into perspective, from 1950 to 2016, 5.6 million metric tons of synthetic fibers have entered our waters from washing. That is the equivalent of dumping 28.2 billion T-shirts into the environment. That’s why your support is needed. 

You can find out more information here.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

