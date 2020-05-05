Divers around the world are being asked for a few minutes of their time by the Reef-World Foundation to take part in an online survey.

The research aims to learn more about divers’ media habits and what their views are on learning about the environment.

The research is part of Reef-World’s effort in its collaboration with the Green Fins Initiative, to make sustainable diving the social norm around the world. The program aims to develop strategies to work with local businesses to address regional threats.

According to JJ Harvey, the director of The Reef-World Foundation:

“The ethos at Reef-World – and of the Green Fins initiative – is to empower and educate the dive industry to protect coral reefs. We’re continually reviewing our materials to make sure they’re as useful and effective as possible for Green Fins members (and non-members!) who can download and use them for free. We’re now in the process of planning our next updates and we want to be sure our priorities fit with those of the wider Green Fins network by hearing from you: the dive industry. This activity was already in the pipeline for the Reef-World team and, while we realise this is a challenging time for many of our network, we hope those staying at home will be able to spare a few minutes to help. Completing the short survey will make a huge difference in our work to improve communications about sustainable diving and the protection of coral reefs. To everyone who is able to spare the time to help us, thank you.”

You can take the survey here, find out more about Green Fins here, and Reef-World here.