Zsofia Torocsik Sets New DYN Women’s World Record

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Hungarian freediver Zsofia Torocsik set a new women’s world record this week at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

Torocsik swam 300m/984ft — six full Olympic pool laps — in the Dynamic with Monofin (DYN) discipline, besting Poland’s Julia Kozerska who last May had set the record at 284m/932ft and who came in second this week. Croatia’s Mirela Kardasevic took the bronze.

Additionally, Torocsik earned a silver medal in the Dynamic No Fins (DNF) discipline with a 212.5m/697ft swim, behind Kozerska who nabbed the gold. Poland’s Magdalena Talanda earned the bronze medal.

On the men’s side, Poland’s Matt Malina took home gold medals in both the DYN and DNF disciplines. Russia’s Alexey Molchanov — competing as an independent athlete — nabbed the silver in the DYN discipline with Italy’s Mauro Generali earning bronze. Cuba’s Rolando Salgado Martinez got the DNF silver, while Croatia’s Vanja Peles nabbed the bronze.

Check out the full results at theworldgames.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com.

