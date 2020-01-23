If you’re an underwater film aficionado and plan to be in the San Francisco, California area in March, you might want to start planning to attend the 2020 International Film Festival.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Wednesday, February 5th.

The festival will take place March 12th to 15th at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, along with other theaters located in the Bay Area.

The selection committee made their choices for this year’s films last week, with the selected filmmakers being notified.

For more info on tickets, go to intloceanfilmfest.org.