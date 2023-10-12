2024 Guy Harvey Fellowship Program Applications Now Being Accepted

Florida Sea Grant announced this week it is now accepting applications for the 2024 Guy Harvey Fellowship Program from Florida graduate students who are conducting research that will help support the sustainable management of marine fish.

The inaugural fellowship opportunity is open to any graduate student who is enrolled full-time at one of Florida’s institutions of higher education, and conducting research on the biology, ecology, habitat or management of sustainable marine fisheries.

Up to eight fellowships of US$5,000 (~€4,707) each will be awarded as a research stipend. Up to $1,500 (~€1,412) in additional travel/professional development funds may be available to qualifying students after the initial award, to be determined based upon need and opportunity.

Selected fellows will have access and opportunity to share their work with the greater Sea Grant network through Florida Sea Grant’s Communications Team. Fellows will be expected to share their progress, including participating at public and scientific events to improve science communication skills.

Florida Sea Grant established a partnership in 2010 with the Guy Harvey Foundation, a non-profit organization that conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. From this initial partnership, the Guy Harvey Scholarship Award provided $399,000 (~€375,659) in financial support to 82 students at Florida universities. The new Guy Harvey Fellowship Program aims to continue and grow that legacy.

Harvey said:

“This next generation of bright minds is bringing us one step closer to understanding what it will take to protect Florida’s fragile marine environment and ensure its sustainability. Through our ongoing support of marine research and by drawing attention to the important work of these students, the GHF is helping to safeguard a healthy ocean ecosystem for generations to come.”

While Dr. Sherry Larkin, Director of Florida Sea Grant, added:

“We worked with the Guy Harvey Foundation to establish a fellowship program to create a cohort of student researchers that will not only help to support and enhance the development of their academic research, but also strengthen Florida Sea Grant’s connection with the next generation of Florida’s marine and coastal scientists. We’re hoping this fellowship provides the opportunity for recipients to engage and share their research with the greater Sea Grant Network.”

Applications are due to Florida Sea Grant by 11:59 p.m. EDT, on November 1st, 2023.

Applicants? must? file their applications through the eSeaGrant online portal at eflseagrant.ifas.ufl.edu.

(Featured Image credit: Nicholas Castillo)