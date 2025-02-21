Friday, February 21, 2025
Underwater Imaging

2025 Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Announced

John Liang
By John Liang

-

'Radiant Bond' ©Alvaro Herrero/UPY2025
'Radiant Bond' ©Alvaro Herrero/UPY2025

Spanish photographer Alvaro Herrero has been named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025, whose photograph “Radiant Bond” shows the special relationship between a mother humpback whale and her newborn calf.

The photo was taken in French Polynesia and triumphed over 6,750 images entered by underwater photographers from around the world.

'Radiant Bond' ©Alvaro Herrero/UPY2025
‘Radiant Bond’ ©Alvaro Herrero/UPY2025

According to Herrero:

“The mother is accompanying her calf to the surface, because the baby is still so small and clumsy. The calf is releasing a few bubbles underwater showing it is still learning to hold its breath properly. For me, this photo really shows a mother’s love and communicates the beauty and fragility of life in our ocean.”

Contest judge Peter Rowlands said:

“This delicate yet powerful study of a mother and calf’s bond says all that is great and good about our world. We face our challenges, but the increasing populations of humpback whales worldwide shows what can be achieved.”

Other winners in the International categories included Shunsuke Nakano from Japan with his photo “Face Off,” which shows two male Asian sheepshead wrasse jousting over spawning rights.

'Face Off' ©Shunsuke Nakano/UPY2025
‘Face Off’ ©Shunsuke Nakano/UPY2025

Abdulaziz Al Saleh from Kuwait won the Portrait category with his unique shot “Hydration” showing camels drinking in the desert from below the water. And Bryant Turffs from the United States won the Compact cameras category with “The Beauty of the Swamp” with a picture of a prehistoric gar fish taken in the Everglades with a simple GoPro camera.

South Korean photographer Ruruka was named as PADI Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 for his photo “Underwater Aurora,” showing a diver in the multicolored waters of a cenote sinkhole in Mexico.

'Underwater Aurora' ©Ruruka/UPY2025
‘Underwater Aurora’ ©Ruruka/UPY2025

Ruruka purposely visited this cenote during the rainy season, when more tannin-rich water drains into the sinkhole, creating the bands of colored water.

Ruruka said:

“From where I live, it’s a very long way to this location, about 24 hours by plane. But it is worth the journey because this unique environment perfectly aligns with the type of images I am trying to create.”

Contest judge Tobias Friedrich commented:

“An extraordinary image. It is an amazing scene, with a rainbow of freshwater colours in one picture and the high technical quality combined with the golden ratio composition made it a very deserving category winner.”

The Underwater Photographer of the Year contest is based in the UK, and David Alpert was named as British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 for his image “The Curious Seal,” which challenges misconceptions that British waters are murky and lifeless.

'The Curious Seal' ©David Alpert/UPY2025
‘The Curious Seal’ ©David Alpert/UPY2025

According to Alpert:

“My photo is from Lundy Island, a marine protected area since 1973. British seals are delightfully curious, more interactive than any other species I have dived with around the world. Briefly, I become one of the privileged few, crossing the bridge, able to make a connection with a wild animal.”

Contest judge Friedrich said:

“This image is truly a stunner. It is well framed in the sea weeds and has beautiful light beams so evocative of shallow waters. The composition is completed by the inquisitive look. An excellent portrait.”

German photographer Robert Marc Lehmann was named “Save Our Seas FoundationMarine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2025, with his photo “1 in 200,000,000,” taken in Indonesia.

Lehmann’s photo shows fishermen hauling a large tiger shark ashore. He said:

“This is just one of around 200 million sharks that lose their lives every year at the hands of humans.”

©Robert Lehmann/UPY2025
1 in 200,000,000′ ©Robert Lehmann/UPY2025

Contest judge Alex Mustard said:

“The composition is immersive and the timing, capturing the fisherman’s gesture, is decisive. Although an everyday occurrence and legal almost everywhere, the man reaching out to stop the photo reveals what his conscience reckons on what they are doing. A picture that takes you straight into the story.”

To view all the winning photos, go to underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,830FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US