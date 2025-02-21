2025 Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Announced

Spanish photographer Alvaro Herrero has been named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025, whose photograph “Radiant Bond” shows the special relationship between a mother humpback whale and her newborn calf.

The photo was taken in French Polynesia and triumphed over 6,750 images entered by underwater photographers from around the world.

According to Herrero:

“The mother is accompanying her calf to the surface, because the baby is still so small and clumsy. The calf is releasing a few bubbles underwater showing it is still learning to hold its breath properly. For me, this photo really shows a mother’s love and communicates the beauty and fragility of life in our ocean.”

Contest judge Peter Rowlands said:

“This delicate yet powerful study of a mother and calf’s bond says all that is great and good about our world. We face our challenges, but the increasing populations of humpback whales worldwide shows what can be achieved.”

Other winners in the International categories included Shunsuke Nakano from Japan with his photo “Face Off,” which shows two male Asian sheepshead wrasse jousting over spawning rights.

Abdulaziz Al Saleh from Kuwait won the Portrait category with his unique shot “Hydration” showing camels drinking in the desert from below the water. And Bryant Turffs from the United States won the Compact cameras category with “The Beauty of the Swamp” with a picture of a prehistoric gar fish taken in the Everglades with a simple GoPro camera.

South Korean photographer Ruruka was named as PADI Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 for his photo “Underwater Aurora,” showing a diver in the multicolored waters of a cenote sinkhole in Mexico.

Ruruka purposely visited this cenote during the rainy season, when more tannin-rich water drains into the sinkhole, creating the bands of colored water.

Ruruka said:

“From where I live, it’s a very long way to this location, about 24 hours by plane. But it is worth the journey because this unique environment perfectly aligns with the type of images I am trying to create.”

Contest judge Tobias Friedrich commented:

“An extraordinary image. It is an amazing scene, with a rainbow of freshwater colours in one picture and the high technical quality combined with the golden ratio composition made it a very deserving category winner.”

The Underwater Photographer of the Year contest is based in the UK, and David Alpert was named as British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 for his image “The Curious Seal,” which challenges misconceptions that British waters are murky and lifeless.

According to Alpert:

“My photo is from Lundy Island, a marine protected area since 1973. British seals are delightfully curious, more interactive than any other species I have dived with around the world. Briefly, I become one of the privileged few, crossing the bridge, able to make a connection with a wild animal.”

Contest judge Friedrich said:

“This image is truly a stunner. It is well framed in the sea weeds and has beautiful light beams so evocative of shallow waters. The composition is completed by the inquisitive look. An excellent portrait.”

German photographer Robert Marc Lehmann was named “Save Our Seas Foundation” Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2025, with his photo “1 in 200,000,000,” taken in Indonesia.

Lehmann’s photo shows fishermen hauling a large tiger shark ashore. He said:

“This is just one of around 200 million sharks that lose their lives every year at the hands of humans.”

Contest judge Alex Mustard said:

“The composition is immersive and the timing, capturing the fisherman’s gesture, is decisive. Although an everyday occurrence and legal almost everywhere, the man reaching out to stop the photo reveals what his conscience reckons on what they are doing. A picture that takes you straight into the story.”

To view all the winning photos, go to underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com.