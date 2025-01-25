Saturday, January 25, 2025
Ocean

Alarm Bells Ring For Coastal Arctic Infrastructure

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Alarm Bells Ring For Coastal Arctic Infrastructure

New research has produced a map showing that most coastal Arctic infrastructures face serious instability by 2100.

The researchers found that Arctic coastline erosion, rising seas and the threat of permafrost thaw will threaten infrastructure in the region.

The study found that by 2100, the current 318 settlements on Arctic permafrost will face the following:

  • 21% face damage from coastal erosion.
  • 45% face issues from the sea level rising.
  • 77% of infrastructure will no longer be on the ground that is frozen solid but that is crumbling and subsiding. 

According to Annett Bartsch, the study director and founder of the Earth research and development company b.geos:

“The number of people living along the Arctic coasts is comparatively small, but these people are highly affected by climate change, especially the Indigenous communities. A lot of this infrastructure serves people living farther south. Settlements are already impacted by the increased rate of coastal erosion. More buildings and roads will be affected by 2030. People usually talk about sea level rise in other regions, not regarding the Arctic. But if one looks at the numbers, more Arctic settlements will be affected by sea level rise than by coastal erosion over the long run.”

Check out the findings on Earth’s Future.

Sourceagu.org
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

