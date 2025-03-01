Saturday, March 1, 2025
Alarming Level of Antarctic Ice Melt Found by Thai Research Team

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Antarctic Ice Melt (AdobeStock)
Antarctic Ice Melt (AdobeStock)

A Thai research team has found alarming levels of Antarctic ice melt on a recent expedition.

The team, which is part of the Royal Polar Research Project, visited the Great Wall Station in Antarctica. There, they found a substantial increase in the ice melt compared to previous years. 

The Thai expedition is supported by the Information Technology Foundation under the patronage of Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The foundation aims to study the impact of climate change on Antarctica. The team began their research by conducting ice melt surveys and collecting sediment samples. 

This year’s expedition was comprised of three researchers from Chulalongkorn University and Burapha University. In addition, the team brought a photographer along to document the ice melt. The Thai team joined the Polar Research Institute of China’s (PRIC) 41st Chinese Antarctic Research Expedition (CHINARE 41). The expedition reached Antarctica in late January 2025.

The Chinese expedition looks to study the effects of climate change, microplastics and marine debris on the Antarctic ecosystems. Their research included collecting soil samples as well as a range of droppings from Antarctic animals such as penguins and seals. The team also took air pollution measurements of the region

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Suchana Chavanich from the Department of Marine Science at Chulalongkorn University and deputy director of the Aquatic Resources Research Institute, stated:

“We anticipated that global warming would have a significant impact on the ice and snow here, but witnessing the extent of ice loss firsthand was still shocking. Even when it snowed during our stay, the snow melted almost immediately upon reaching the ground, indicating that temperatures in Antarctica are higher than usual.” 

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

