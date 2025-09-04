Thursday, September 4, 2025
Australian Government Finalizes Bardi Jawi Gaara Marine Park

By John Liang

Waterfall Reef in Bardi Jawi Gaara Marine Park (Image credit: Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions)

The Bardi Jawi Gaara Marine Park on the northwest coast of Australia has been finalized. It’s the country’s first-ever marine park co-designed with Traditional Owners.

Covering 204,000 hectares/593,053 acres, including sanctuaries 10 times the size of Sydney Harbour, it protects whales, turtles, dugongs, corals and more, while honoring Bardi Jawi culture and Sea Country.

The park is part of a network of protected areas that also includes Mayala and Maiyalam Marine Parks. Altogether, the three parks cover over 600,000 hectares/1.5 million acres in the Buccaneer Archipelago off Western Australia’s coast in the Kimberley region.

When the parks were first proposed in 2022, Western Australia Environment Minister Reece Whitby said traditional owners “have been here for tens of thousands of years,” adding:

“They know the land, and it’s part of them, so they can take a real role in managing, particularly for the future.”

According to a recent SeaSpiracy Instagram post:

“This achievement shows what’s possible when Indigenous wisdom and community voices lead the way, and when governments LISTEN to their people.”

Check out the park’s management plan.

For more info, go to exploreparks.dbca.wa.gov.au or watch the video below.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

