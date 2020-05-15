DeeperBlue.com Founder Stephan Whelan and Scuba Diver Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans — both longtime friends — appeared on the May 4 episode of the “Coming Clean” online chat show hosted by Aron Arngrimsson of The Dirty Dozen Expeditions.

Stephan and Mark have each been diving since an early age and became close friends when they entered the diving industry. While both are used to being the ones interviewing others, this time around Aron turns the tables and asks the questions to reveal the behind-the-scenes of their 25-year journey in the diving media.

You can watch the hour long episode below or on YouTube directly.