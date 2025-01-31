‘Beyond Blue: After The Storm’ VR Video Game Now Available for Purchase

E-Line Media announced this week that the company’s latest VR ocean exploration video game, “Beyond Blue: After The Storm,” is now available for purchase.

After a severe tropical storm damages an underwater research station, Mirai — voiced by Erica Ishi’i — and her crew are asked to help repair the damage and lend aid to the creatures in the surrounding biosphere. What they uncover there is more dangerous than they could have realized and will take all their skills, and help from an unexpected ally, to make right.

The new game has been developed for VR, alongside consultation from leading ocean experts like marine biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey (Chief Scientist & Co-Founder of The Hydrous).

In the game, players swim through unique biomes, interacting with real-world creatures that few have ever seen in person.

Other features of the game include:

Swap between diverse characters, each with their own personality and abilities, to accomplish goals and uncover what is happening beneath the waves.

Unlock Ocean Insights, mini-documentaries that explore the real-world science that inspired the game.

“Beyond Blue: After The Storm” is available on Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 2 headsets for US$14.99 (~€14.43).

To purchase the game, go to meta.com.