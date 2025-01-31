Friday, January 31, 2025
Ocean

‘Beyond Blue: After The Storm’ VR Video Game Now Available for Purchase

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Beyond Blue: After The Storm VR Video Game Now Available
Beyond Blue: After The Storm VR Video Game Now Available

E-Line Media announced this week that the company’s latest VR ocean exploration video game, “Beyond Blue: After The Storm,” is now available for purchase.

After a severe tropical storm damages an underwater research station, Mirai — voiced by Erica Ishi’i — and her crew are asked to help repair the damage and lend aid to the creatures in the surrounding biosphere. What they uncover there is more dangerous than they could have realized and will take all their skills, and help from an unexpected ally, to make right.

The new game has been developed for VR, alongside consultation from leading ocean experts like marine biologist Dr. Erika Woolsey (Chief Scientist & Co-Founder of The Hydrous).

In the game, players swim through unique biomes, interacting with real-world creatures that few have ever seen in person.

Other features of the game include:

  • Swap between diverse characters, each with their own personality and abilities, to accomplish goals and uncover what is happening beneath the waves.
  • Unlock Ocean Insights, mini-documentaries that explore the real-world science that inspired the game.

Beyond Blue: After The Storm” is available on Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 2 headsets for US$14.99 (~€14.43).

To purchase the game, go to meta.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,412FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US