Billionaires Still Want To Dive The Titanic, Despite A Recent Tragedy

John Liang
By John Liang

OceanGate Titan Submersible
Just because one deep-sea submersible imploded last year, killing all its passengers, doesn’t mean people — particularly ultra-rich people — have lost interest in exploring the deep ocean, particularly the Titanic wreck site.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Triton Submarines is planning a trip back to the Titanic using a totally different kind of submersible.

Triton CEO Patrick Lahey plans to do the dive with billionaire Larry Connor, who flew to the International Space Station in 2022.

Connor also made three dives with Lahey to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean in 2021.

Connor said in the Wall Street Journal:

“I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way.”

The US Coast Guard is still investigating the OceanGate incident, along with government agencies from Canada and France.

‘We Didn't Think We Were Going to Build Our Own Subs:’ OceanGate Co-Founder | WSJ

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

