Billionaires Still Want To Dive The Titanic, Despite A Recent Tragedy

Just because one deep-sea submersible imploded last year, killing all its passengers, doesn’t mean people — particularly ultra-rich people — have lost interest in exploring the deep ocean, particularly the Titanic wreck site.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Triton Submarines is planning a trip back to the Titanic using a totally different kind of submersible.

Triton CEO Patrick Lahey plans to do the dive with billionaire Larry Connor, who flew to the International Space Station in 2022.

Connor also made three dives with Lahey to the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean in 2021.

Connor said in the Wall Street Journal:

“I want to show people worldwide that while the ocean is extremely powerful, it can be wonderful and enjoyable and really kind of life-changing if you go about it the right way.”

The US Coast Guard is still investigating the OceanGate incident, along with government agencies from Canada and France.