‘Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power’ To Open The International Ocean Film Festival

“Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power” is set to open the 21st International Ocean Film Festival.

However, if you can’t make it to the premier, the film will be broadcast nationally in the US on CNN on April 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET/PT.

“Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power” is directed by Nicolas Brown and features Grammy-nominated music producer Jayda Guy. It explores the recently discovered ability of coastal ecosystems to sequester carbon and help combat climate change. The film follows Guy as she embarks on a journey across several countries, including the US, Brazil, Colombia, France, Senegal, and Vietnam, as she learns about the latest science about Blue Carbon.

Commenting on the movie, International Ocean Film Festival Executive Director Ana Blanco stated:

“Opening this year’s festival with ‘Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power’ could not be more timely. This film not only highlights the critical role of our oceans in mitigating climate change but also embodies our festival’s mission to inform, inspire, and ignite public support for ocean protection. Nicolas Brown’s visionary storytelling, combined with Jayda Guy’s passion for both music and science, makes for a truly remarkable cinematic experience.”

You can find out more about the festival here, and check out a short clip of the film below.