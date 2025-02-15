Bohol Government To Suspend All Whale Shark Watching Activities

The government of the Philippine state of Bohol has announced that it will terminate all whale shark watching activities in the province.

Governor Aris Aumentado signed the order to cease all activities, which will come into immediate effect.

The move comes after a significant rise in the number of local businesses offering these whale shark watching cruises, many of which operate without the required business permits or the necessary Environmental Clearance Certificate. Furthermore, many of these businesses are indulging in bad practices such as bating the waters with krill to ensure that the whale sharks keep coming and the tourists keep paying!

In the space of four years, the whale shark-watching business in Bohol has ballooned, starting from one small business operating in the water waters off Lila town, there are now numerous tours operating from Albuquerque, and most recently new operators have sprung up in Dauis Town.

Aumentado has issued instructions to the Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Philippine Coast Guard, Coastal Law Enforcement Councils (CLEC), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to take all necessary steps to enforce the order and ensure that no unregulated businesses are currently operating.

The move comes in the wake of Bohol being named the country’s only UNESCO Global Geopark. This designation would have been at risk had the province allowed this environmental activity to continue.

The decision has not been accepted without a fight. Several business interests have made strong representations to the government about the revenue generated by the activities and its positive effect on the local economy and population.

Commenting on the decision to cease whale shark watching activities, Aumentado stated:

“It is the duty of the provincial government to uphold the general welfare, to protect the livelihood of the majority as against the business interest of the few.”