Monday, September 25, 2023
Book A Virtual Shark Lesson With Sharks4Kids

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

hammerhead diving
Schooling hammerhead sharks

You can book virtual and in-person shark lessons year-round with Sharks4Kids.

The lessons allow your kids to learn from leading shark experts, including scientists, marine biologists, conservationists and divers.

The lessons are aimed at kids aged 5 to 18 and are provided to a wide range of organizations, including schools, scout groups, home school groups and more.

The virtual lessons cover a wide range of topics, including:

  • Let’s Investigate Sharks: An Introduction to Sharks.
  • Shark Conservation.
  • Shark Tagging and Science.
  • Life as a Marine Biologist.
  • Adaptatioins.
  • Predator-Prey Systems.
  • Shark Diving & Underwater Filming.
  • Tracking Sharks.
  • How to Tag a Shark (Interactive).
  • Shark Super Powers (Extreme Sharks).

You can find out more information here.

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

