Book A Virtual Shark Lesson With Sharks4Kids

You can book virtual and in-person shark lessons year-round with Sharks4Kids.

The lessons allow your kids to learn from leading shark experts, including scientists, marine biologists, conservationists and divers.

The lessons are aimed at kids aged 5 to 18 and are provided to a wide range of organizations, including schools, scout groups, home school groups and more.

The virtual lessons cover a wide range of topics, including:

Let’s Investigate Sharks: An Introduction to Sharks.

Shark Conservation.

Shark Tagging and Science.

Life as a Marine Biologist.

Adaptatioins.

Predator-Prey Systems.

Shark Diving & Underwater Filming.

Tracking Sharks.

How to Tag a Shark (Interactive).

Shark Super Powers (Extreme Sharks).

You can find out more information here.