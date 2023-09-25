Book A Virtual Shark Lesson With Sharks4Kids

You can book virtual and in-person shark lessons year-round with Sharks4Kids.
The lessons allow your kids to learn from leading shark experts, including scientists, marine biologists, conservationists and divers.
The lessons are aimed at kids aged 5 to 18 and are provided to a wide range of organizations, including schools, scout groups, home school groups and more.
The virtual lessons cover a wide range of topics, including:
- Let’s Investigate Sharks: An Introduction to Sharks.
- Shark Conservation.
- Shark Tagging and Science.
- Life as a Marine Biologist.
- Adaptatioins.
- Predator-Prey Systems.
- Shark Diving & Underwater Filming.
- Tracking Sharks.
- How to Tag a Shark (Interactive).
- Shark Super Powers (Extreme Sharks).
You can find out more information here.