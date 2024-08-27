BSAC encourages divers to take part in Great British Underwater Litter Pick

The British Sub-Aqua Club is encouraging its diving and snorkelling members to help clean the seas up and get involved with the Great British Underwater Litter Pick.

As the UK’s “eyes under the sea,” BSAC members get to see first-hand rubbish on the seabed and the detrimental effect it has on marine life and ecosystems.

BSAC hopes that its Great British Underwater Litter Pick will inspire members to leave the sea in a better condition than before, as well as help shine a light on just how much waste is finding its way into UK waters. The club is working with the Marine Conservation Society to encourage its members to join beach cleans as well as underwater litter picks.

BSAC CEO Mary Tetley said:

“As custodians of the sea, BSAC members get to see first-hand the damaging effect litter has on the underwater environment. I am delighted that we are working in collaboration with the Marine Conservation Society.

“Collecting litter on every dive can make a real difference, whether through a litter pick on a regular dive site, or a focused club effort during a longer dive trip. With beach clean organiser training being offered from the Marine Conservation Society, beach cleans can also form part of an underwater litter pick event so all club members and their families can take part.

“The more BSAC members who get involved in the Great British Underwater Litter Pick, the more positive impact we can have.”

Justine Millard, associate director of engagement at the Marine Conservation Society, said:

“We’re really grateful to have the support of BSAC in raising awareness of marine litter. Their members see the damage that rubbish in our seas can do to all our wonderful sealife in the UK. We’re encouraging all BSAC members to get involved in a beach clean with us this summer to stop rubbish being washed or blown back into the sea.”

BSAC is calling on its clubs, centers, members and also divers from other agencies to sign up, get involved and organise or take part in an underwater litter pick or beach clean between September 20th and 29th, 2024.

Underwater litter pick organizers should use BSAC guidance on underwater litter pick planning and safety when organizing their event.

Email photos of your underwater litter pick events and what you find to environment@bsac.com. You can also share on social media using #BeachClean and #BSACdivers.