Can You Grant Our End Of Year Wish?

Saturday, January 9, 2021
By Stephan Whelan

As we near the end of the year we’ve been reflecting on the awesome Season 1 that we’ve had.  We’ve had so many amazing guests over the last 26 episodes, not to mention the great fun we’ve had putting together each and every one.

Now… we do have a quick favor to ask of you – reviews are incredibly important in helping us rank in the podcast directories and allow us to reach new listeners.

Can you spare 30 seconds and head to our review page on the website to give us a review?

Once you’ve given us a review, if you send us an email at [email protected] or drop a comment below letting us know you’ve submitted a review (and where), you’ll be entered into a competition to win an exclusive DeeperBlue.com T-Shirt.

We’ll gather all the published reviews from 29th Dec to 7th Jan and pick one as a winner that will be announced on 8th January 2020.

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com.

