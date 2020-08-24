Monday, August 24, 2020
Celebs Support Legislation To Ban Shark Fin Sales

By Sam Helmy

-

Ted Danson, Bo Derek & Friends: Tell Your Senators to Pass a #FinBanNow
Oceana has released a new video featuring a host of celebrities urging the U.S. Senate to make the country shark fin free by passing the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act.

The bill was introduced by Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

With as many as 73 million sharks being slaughtered for their fins annually, the trade is one of the biggest threats to the survival of the species.

According to Oceana Campaign Director Whitney Webber:, who spoke during the Discovery Channel’s recent Shark Week:

“The Senate has the power to make Shark Week more than entertainment this year and help move the world closer to ending the shark fin trade once and for all. While there is plenty that policymakers can’t agree on these days, the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act has drawn broad bipartisan support and presents an easy opportunity for senators to effect meaningful, positive change in an otherwise chaotic and challenging time. We need a fin ban now, before it’s too late. We’re calling on Senate leadership, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to make it a reality.”

You can find out more information about the campaign here or check out the video below.

 

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

